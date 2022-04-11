Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cognyte Software worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $21,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.