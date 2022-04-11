Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Apollo Endosurgery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. CPMG Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 912,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 149,942 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

