Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,623 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of REX American Resources worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

