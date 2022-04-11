Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,469 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 528,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

