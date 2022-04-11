RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $10.50 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $58.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $73.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.20 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $131.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 61,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

