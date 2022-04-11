SafePal Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039393 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

