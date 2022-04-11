SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 825,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.