Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.26. 1,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
About Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.
