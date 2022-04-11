SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.86. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $274.60 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

