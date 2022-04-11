Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.56 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.74. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

