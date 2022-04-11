Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$21.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.