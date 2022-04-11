Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Schlumberger worth $514,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 340,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,240. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

