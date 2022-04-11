Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

