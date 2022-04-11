Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE SAIC opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

