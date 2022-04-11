Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 204,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

