Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.16. 92,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

