Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

