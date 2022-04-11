Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $92.17 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.