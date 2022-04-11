Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after buying an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

