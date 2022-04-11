Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 196200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
