Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Critical Contrast

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $53.03 million 6.04 $17.22 million $2.12 22.35 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.12 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.70

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $117.33, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 32.48% 44.76% 39.14% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

