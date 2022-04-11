Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to announce $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SRTS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 212,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,793. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

