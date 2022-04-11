ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $83.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

