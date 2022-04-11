SharedStake (SGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,801.00

SharedStake (SGT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $6,174.30 and $3,801.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.90 or 0.07548890 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.81 or 0.99627999 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

