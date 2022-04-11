Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

