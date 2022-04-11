Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$305.91 million and a PE ratio of -16.74. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

