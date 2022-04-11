Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Showcase (SHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $65,805.21 and $22.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.36 or 0.07534460 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.94 or 0.99715938 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

