Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of -0.51.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
