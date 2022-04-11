Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of -0.51.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

