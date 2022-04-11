Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCTAF shares. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

