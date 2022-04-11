Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,079 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.73 on Monday, reaching $283.13. 17,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

