Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 95.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,067. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

