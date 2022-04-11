Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $121.50. 2,501,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

