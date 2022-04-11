Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

