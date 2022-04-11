Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.78 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 204,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

