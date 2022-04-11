Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.25 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $78.43.

