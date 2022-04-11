Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

