Sigma Planning Corp Sells 105 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $200.81. The stock had a trading volume of 760,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,730. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.44 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

