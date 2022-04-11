Sigma Planning Corp Sells 496 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.84. 308,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

