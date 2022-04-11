Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,698 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 864,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.