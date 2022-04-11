Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

