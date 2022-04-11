Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.
SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $15,836,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
