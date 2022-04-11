SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 2,670 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 1,000,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,371. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34.

