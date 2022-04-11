SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 161,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $674.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

