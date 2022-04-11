SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $342,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

