SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.63. 5,256,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

