SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,266,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,178,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 420,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.34. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

