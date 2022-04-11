SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post $686.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.30 million and the highest is $841.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $443.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $39.52. 38,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,121. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.