Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

