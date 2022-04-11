Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 398.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.05. 16,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.99 and a 200 day moving average of $383.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

