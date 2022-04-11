Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $812,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,059. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.